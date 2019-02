В «Лужниках» прошло итоговое заседание огркомитета «Россия-2018»Матч ТВ 09:32

Фатма Самура Сенегальский дипломат

Senegalese former diplomat and senior executive. She was appointed as the first female Secretary General of FIFA by President Gianni Infantino on 13 May 2016 and assumed her post on 20 June 2016. Previously she worked in various positions at the United Nations. In 2018 Forbes ranked her Number 1 in their Most Powerful Women in International Sports list and the BBC listed her as one of their 100 women.