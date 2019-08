Дхармендра Прадхан Индийский политик

BJP leader and currently the Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister of Steel in the Second Modi Ministry. He was previously also the Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship in the First Modi Ministry. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha in March 2018 from Madhya Pradesh. Pradhan was a member of the 14th Lok Sabha of India. He represented the Deogarh constituency of Odisha. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan was also a member of 12th Assembly of Odisha elected from Pallalhara constituency. He is also a member of ABVP. He is the son of former BJP MP Dr. Debendra Pradhan.