Трамп ответил футболистке, которая заявила, что не пойдет в Белый домСпорт-Экспресс 12:15

Меган Рапино Американский полузащитник

American professional soccer midfielder/winger who plays for and captains Reign FC in the National Women's Soccer League. As a member of the United States women's national soccer team, she helped the U.S. win the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, the gold at the 2012 London Olympics, and finish runners-up at the 2011 FIFA Women's World Cup. Since 2018, she co-captains her national team alongside Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan.