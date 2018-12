Джеймс Инхоф Американский политик

American politician serving as the senior United States Senator from Oklahoma, a seat he was first elected to in 1994. A member of the Republican Party, he chaired the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works from 2003 to 2007 and again from 2015 until 2017. Inhofe previously served seven years as the U.S. Representative for Oklahoma's SAFESUBST: congressional district and six as Mayor of Tulsa.