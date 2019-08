Екатерина Андронеску Румынский инженер

Romanian engineer, professor and politician and the current Minister of Education in the Government of Romania. A member of the Social Democratic Party, she sat in the Romanian Chamber of Deputies from 1996 to 2008, representing Bucharest, and has been a Senator since 2008, for the same city. In the Adrian Năstase cabinet, she was Education Minister from 2000 until June 2003. She held the same position in the cabinet of Emil Boc from 2008 to 2009, and once again in the Victor Ponta cabinet during 2012.