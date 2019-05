Работе DowDuPont помешали наводнения. Котировки обвалились на 10%РБК 03:17

DowDuPont Американская компания

American company formed after the merger of Dow Chemical and DuPont on August 31, 2017. It is the world's largest chemical company in terms of sales. Within 18 months the company was split into three publicly-traded companies with focuses on the following: agriculture, materials science, and specialty products. The agriculture division is named Corteva Agriscience, the materials science spin-off is named Dow Inc., and the specialty products division is named DuPont. Jeff Fettig is executive chairman of the company, and Edward Breen is the CEO. The merger has been reported to be worth an estimated $130 billion. DowDuPont ranked No. 47 in the 2018 Fortune 500 list of the largest United States corporations by total revenue.