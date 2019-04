Украинского посла вызвали в МИД ВенгрииРБК вчера в 22:35

Hunor Kelemen Румынский политик

Romanian politician and Hungarian language writer. The current president of the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania, he has been a member of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies since 2000, and was nominated as his party's candidate for the 2009 presidential election, receiving 3.8% of the valid votes. From December 2009 to May 2012 he was Romania's Minister of Culture in the Emil Boc and Mihai Răzvan Ungureanu governments, a role he has reprised between March and October 2014 in the government headed by Victor Ponta.