Паулу Фонсека во вторник подпишет контракт с «Ромой» по схеме «2+1»Sports.ru 00:56

Джеймс Паллотта Американский бизнесмен

Billionaire American businessman and entrepreneur. In 2009, he founded Raptor Group, a private investment company. Prior to forming Raptor, Pallotta served as Vice Chairman at Tudor Investment Corporation. Additionally, Pallotta is co-owner and the chairman of the Italian football club A.S. Roma; co-owner and executive board member of the National Basketball Association's Boston Celtics, and Co-owner of esports franchise Fnatic.