Отрыв Зеленского от Порошенко стал минимальнымГазета.Ru 10:33

Стэн Гринберг

Leading Democratic pollster and political strategist. He is a founding partner at Greenberg Quinlan Rosner Research, a Washington D.C. headquartered political research and campaign company, that is closely affiliated with the Democratic Party. Stan Greenberg advised Presidential campaigns of Bill Clinton and Al Gore candidate president from Democratic party, as well as hundreds of other candidates and organizations in the United States, Latin America, Europe and around the world, including Gerhard Schröder, the former Chancellor of Germany and Tony Blair, the former British prime minister.