Обучавшиеся работе с С-400 в России турецкие военные разочаровали СШАiReactor 03:31

Еллен Лорд Американский бизнесмен

American businesswoman and government official who is the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment in the Trump administration. She was previously the CEO of Textron Systems, a global aerospace, defense, security, and advanced technologies industrial conglomerate. The USD is the chief weapons purchaser for the United States, responsible for overseeing hundreds of billions of dollars of weapons and services acquisitions programs in the United States Department of Defense.