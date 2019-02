Обнародовано неопубликованное при жизни Малашенко интервьюLenta.ru 10:49

Алекс Гибни Американский оператор-постановщик

American documentary film director and producer. In 2010, Esquire magazine said Gibney "is becoming the most important documentarian of our time". His works as director include Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, We Steal Secrets: The Story of Wikileaks, Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God, Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room; Client 9: The Rise and Fall of Eliot Spitzer; Casino Jack and the United States of Money; and Taxi to the Dark Side, focusing on a taxi driver in Afghanistan who was tortured and killed at Bagram Air Force Base in 2002.