Джим Рэтклифф Британский инженер

British billionaire chemical engineer turned financier and industrialist. Ratcliffe is the chairman and chief executive officer of the Ineos chemicals group, which he founded in 1998 and of which he still owns two-thirds, and which has been estimated to have a turnover of $80 billion. He does not have a high public profile, and has been described by The Sunday Times as "publicity shy". On 13 May 2018 he was named as the richest person in the UK, with a net worth of £21.05 billion.