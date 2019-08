Нирмала Ситараман Индийский политик

Indian politician of the Bharatiya Janata Party, who is currently serving as the Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs. She is a member of the Rajya Sabha, upper house of the Indian Parliament, since 2014. Sitharaman formerly served as the Defence Minister of India, thereby becoming India's second female defence minister and also the second female finance minister after Indira Gandhi. She has served as the Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs under the Ministry of Finance and the Minister for Commerce and Industry with independent charge. Prior to that, she has served as a national spokesperson for the BJP.