Косово открыло два новых фронтаКоммерсантъ 12:56

Dragan Đukanovic Черногорский тренер

Former Montenegrin football player. Born in Nikšic, SR Montenegro, SFR Yugoslavia, during his career he played with OFK Beograd, OFI Crete, Omonia Nicosia, Örebro, Avispa Fukuoka, FK Mogren, Racing Paris, FC Istres and Ethnikos Asteras.