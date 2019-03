Корабль SpaceX Dragon-2 отстыковался от МКСREGNUM 02:57

Dragon V2 Космический аппарат

Class of reusable spacecraft currently in development by American aerospace manufacturer SpaceX, designed as the successor to the Dragon cargo spacecraft. The spacecraft are designed for launches atop a Falcon 9 Block 5 rocket and a splashdown return. In comparison to its predecessor, it has larger windows, new flight computers and avionics, redesigned solar arrays, and a modified outer mold line. The spacecraft will be used in two variants, Crew Dragon 2, a human-rated capsule capable of carrying up to seven astronauts, and Cargo Dragon 2, an updated replacement for the original Dragon. The fleet of Cargo craft will be repurposed Crew vessels that have already flown their mission...