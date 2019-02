Гендиректор и финансовый директор Uniper уйдут в отставку 31 августаКоммерсантъ вчера в 22:56

Uniper Немецкая компания

Energy company based in Düsseldorf, Germany. The name of the company is a portmanteau of "unique" and "performance" given by long term employee Gregor Recke. Uniper was formed by the separation of E.ON's fossil fuel assets into a separate company that began operating on 1 January 2016. The company employs about 12,000 employees in over 40 countries. Around one third of the employees are based in Germany. It owns a subsidiary company in Russia called Unipro. Uniper is listed at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Its largest shareholder is the Finnish energy company Fortum with a 47.35% stake.