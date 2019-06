Фондовые индексы США слабо снизились в пятницуФинмаркет вчера в 02:29

Кашкари Нил Американский политик

American banker and politician who is President of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. As interim Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Financial Stability from October 2008 to May 2009, he oversaw the Troubled Asset Relief Program that was a major component of the U.S. government's response to the financial crisis of 2007-08. A Republican, he unsuccessfully ran for Governor of California in the 2014 election.