Celgene Американская компания

American biotechnology company that discovers, develops and commercializes medicines for cancer and inflammatory disorders. It is incorporated in Delaware and headquartered in Summit, New Jersey. The company's major product is Revlimid, in combination with dexamethasone for the treatment of multiple myeloma patients. Revlimid is also approved in the United States for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent anemia due to Low- or Intermediate-1-risk Myelodysplastic syndromes associated with a deletion 5q cytogenetic abnormality with or without additional cytogenetic abnormalities. Revlimid is sold through proprietary risk-management distribution programs to ensure safe and appropriate use of these pharmaceuticals...