Aliexpress открылся российским продавцамКоммерсантъ 18:42

Категория:Tmall

Chinese-language website for business-to-consumer online retail, spun off from Taobao, operated in China by Alibaba Group. It is a platform for local Chinese and international businesses to sell brand name goods to consumers in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Being the world's second biggest e-commerce website after Taobao, it has over 500 million monthly active users, as of February 2018. It is the world's seventh most visited website according to Alexa.